TNI Evening News Headlines – July 26, 2023
Former UK PM, Tony Blair meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addressed the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of the Orissa High Court, Convocation of National Law University and annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today.
➡️Koraput: Police inspector, Naren Biswal of Anti-Naxal cell who attempted to end life by shooting self, is now shifted to Visakhapatnam.
➡️Low pressure area to move across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.
➡️BJD raises demand in Rajya Sabha for 33% seat reservation for women in the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Accused Gopal Das ready to confess to his crime.
➡️Congress issues a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament on July 27.
➡️All MPs of the INDIA alliance will wear ‘black’ clothes tomorrow in Parliament as a mark of protest against Manipur issue.
➡️Allahabad High Court stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi till July 27.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill.
➡️Chennai Sessions Court extends the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji till August 8.
➡️Congress, BRS move no-confidence motion against BJP; YSR Congress opposes No Confidence Motion brought by Congress.
➡️India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs 11 places to 63rd, while skipper Rohit Sharma reaches 9th spot among batters in the latest ICC Test rankings.
➡️US President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who is on a 5-day tour to India, visited Parliament today.
➡️Bangladesh’s dengue death toll rises to 185.
