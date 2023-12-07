BJD MP Sasmit Patra raises Odisha Farmers’ Interest in Parliament

TNI Bureau: In a compelling Special Mention raised in the Rajya Sabha today, Biju Janata Dal MP Dr. Sasmit Patra highlighted pressing issues concerning the farmers of Odisha, urging the Government of India to address them promptly. Dr. Patra articulated the following demands for the welfare of Odisha’s farming community.

1. Timely Payments of Fasal Bima: Expressing concern over the non-payment and delayed disbursement of Fasal Bima (Crop Insurance) to farmers in western, coastal, and southern Odisha, Dr. Sasmit Patra stressed the need for immediate attention from the Government of India. He emphasized that delayed payments were causing undue hardships to the farmers and called for swift resolution to ensure their financial stability.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

2. Fixing MSP of Paddy: Dr. Patra called for the fixing of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Paddy at Rs. 2930 per quintal, as unanimously resolved by the Odisha Vidhan Sabha on March 25th, 2017. This demand reflects the collective voice of Odisha’s legislative assembly and aims to secure fair compensation for farmers, enabling them to receive just returns for their agricultural produce.

3. Implementation of Swaminathan Commission Report: Highlighting the need to address the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, Dr. Sasmit Patra urged the Government of India to implement these suggestions promptly. He emphasized the importance of providing MSP at 1.5 times of the C2 value, as recommended by the commission, for the development and welfare of farmers in Odisha.

Dr. Sasmit Patra, while emphasizing the urgency of resolving these issues, stated, “The Government of Odisha has written to the Government of India several times in this regard, and I am hopeful that the Government of India would resolve these issues of the farmers of Odisha.” The farmers of Odisha, grappling with these challenges, anticipate concrete actions to alleviate their plight and ensure sustainable agricultural practices in the state.