21 BJP MPs contested Assembly Polls; 12 Win, 9 Lose

TNI Bureau: Undoubtedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed its dominance show during the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

The saffron had fielded 21 sitting MPs during the state Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. While 12 of them won, other 9 lost the elections in their respective assembly constituencies.

In the Rajasthan assembly elections, four BJP MPs emerged victorious. Diya Kumari secured victory in Vidhyadhar Nagar, Rajyavardhan Rathore triumphed in Jhotwara, Baba Balak Nath emerged victorious in Tijara, and Kirodi Lal Meena won in Sawai Madhopur.

Similarly, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak are the sitting BJP MPs who won the Madhya Pradesh assembly election. Likewise, Renuka Singh, Arun Sao and Gomati Sai won from Chhattisgarh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, the following 9 MPs had to taste the defeat:

In Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister for State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste lost the election to Niwas constituency by 9,723 votes. Likewise, four-time Lok Sabha MP Ganesh Singh lost by 4,041 votes in the Satna assembly seat.

In Rajasthan too, three leaders namely Narendra Kumar, Bhagirath Choudhary and Devji Patel had to taste the defeat. While Narendra Kumar, who is the sitting MP of Jhunjhunu, was contesting the election from the Mandawa seat, lost by 18,717 votes, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary lost by 46,111 votes from Kishangarh. Jalore MP Devji Patel also lost from the Sanchore assembly constituency with a whooping margin of 64,983 votes.

The BJP had named Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from the Patan seat. However, he lost by 19,723 votes.

In Telangana too, three BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar (by 3,163 votes), D Arvind (by over 10,000 votes) and Soyam Bapurao (by 22,800 votes) lost the assembly election.