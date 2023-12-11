I-T Raids in Odisha: Total Cash Seizure revised to Rs 333.5 Crore

TNI Bureau: Officials of the State Bank of India in Balangir revised the total cash seizure to Rs 333.5 Crore from Rs 333.5 Crore 353 which was seized by the Income Tax officials from the locations linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The officials clarified saying that the total cash seizure in IT raid comes down to Rs 333.5 crore as Rs 20 crore was counted twice in Balangir SBI. It was detected during deposit of money into the government account.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to reports, Rs 285 crore was counted at SBI Balangir, Rs 11 crore in Titlagarh SBI and Rs 37.5 cr in Sambalpur SBI.

It took five days for the officials and bank employees to count the cash. As many as 25 counting machines along with 50 bank employees were engaged in the counting. Several counting machines even broke down due to the heavy workload, added the sources.

Notably, the Income Tax officials seized the cash after conducting simultaneous raids at different places related to Boudh Distillery Private Limited, an Odisha-based distillery firm, and other liquor businessmen linked to the firm in Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Kolkata in West Bengal and Bokaro in Jharkhand on Wednesday.