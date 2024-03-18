Not 5, Cheetah Gamini had given birth to 6 Cubs at Kuno

TNI Bureau: Not 5, Cheetah Gamini had given birth to 6 cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed about it by sharing a video of the cubs on his ‘X’ handle.

“Gamini’s legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother,” the Minister wrote.

“Sharing the joy with visuals of Gamini’s adorable six cubs…,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Gamini's legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother.… pic.twitter.com/03ocLegBu0 — Bhupender Yadav (मोदी का परिवार) (@byadavbjp) March 18, 2024

Earlier this month, the Minister had mistakenly said that the Cheetah had given birth to five cubs.

With the birth of the six cubs, the tally of the Indian born cubs rose to 14 while the total number of cheetahs in the country climbed to 27.

Gamini is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve in South Africa.