BJD IT Cell Member involved in Fake Certificate Case: Santosh Singh Saluja 

TNI Bureau: Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja has alleged that a member of BJD’s IT cell is among those who have been arrested in the fake certificate case that has surfaced in Balagir district.

Apart from making the allegation, fake certificate case also demanded a ruling by Speaker of the Odisha Assembly to book the accused persons under National Security Agency (NSA).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Balangir Police yesterday arrested 19 people for their involvement in the fake certificate racket. They have been booked under sections 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC.

The accused were arrested following a raid on Reliance Education Institute and seizure of around 5000 fake certificates.

Notably, Superintendent of Balangir Post Office informed the police about the fake certificate scam after receiving several fake certificates from the job applicants.