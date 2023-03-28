Aadhar-PAN Linking deadline extended, details here

The Indian government has extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar cards by three months to June 30, 2023. Under the Income-tax Act, anyone who has been assigned a PAN number and is eligible for an Aadhaar number must link the two by March 31, 2023, or their PAN will become inoperative.

Failure to comply with this requirement will result in consequences under the Act, starting from April 1, 2023. Taxpayers who do not link their PAN and Aadhaar by the new deadline will have their PAN become inoperative on July 1, 2023.

The Income-tax Act of 1961 mandates that anyone who has a PAN (Permanent Account Number) and is eligible for an Aadhaar Number (unique identification number issued by the government of India) must inform the authorized body of their Aadhaar number before March 31, 2023, by paying a fee. If they fail to do so, there will be consequences under the Act starting from April 1, 2023. However, the deadline for submitting Aadhaar details for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023, according to a statement from the finance ministry.