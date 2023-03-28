Special enforcement drive: Challans of Rs 25,000 each issued against 5 minors

TNI Bureau: A day after the State government banned use of vehicles by the school students, RTO officials issued challans of Rs 25,000 each against five minor boys today.

According to reports challans of Rs 25,000 each were issued after two minors caught riding bikes in Sambalpur City today.

Apart from imposing fine during the special enforcement drive, the officials also seized the two-wheeler.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Likewise, challans of Rs 25,000 each issued after three minors caught riding bikes during special enforcement drive in Rayagada today.

Speaking about the incidents Rayagada RTO said that the vehicles have been seized and action as per law will be taken against them.

It is to be noted here that Additional Commissioner (Enforcement), State Transport Authority (STA) Lalmohan Sethi yesterday informed to launch a special enforcement drive against underage driving.

Apart from imposing fine of Rs 25,000 against the minors, who will be caught riding vehicles, the registration of the vehicle shall be cancelled and owner of the vehicle and he/she shall be forwarded to court, Sethi had said.