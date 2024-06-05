BJD decimated in Koraput and Mayurbhanj

TNI Bureau: In the assembly elections 2024, BJD performed in a worst manner and lost power for the first time in 24 years. From an invincible CM, Naveen Patnaik became Ex-CM and even lost from one of the two seats he contested. There are two Lok Sabha segments where BJD suffered a complete rout. The party could not even open its account in Mayurbhanj and Koraput.

Notably, Mayurbhanj was the lone Lok Sabha segment where a single party won all 7 assembly seats. And, BJP bagged that honour.

📌 In Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, Congress won Gunupur, Bisham Katak, Rayagada, Laxmipur, Jeypore and Pottangi. BJP won Koraput seat. BJD failed any of these 7 seats.

📌 In Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Constituency, BJP made a clean sweep by winning all seven assembly seats – Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangiriposhi, Udala, Baripada and Morada. BJD failed to win any seat here too.

📌 In Brahmapur Lok Sabha Constituency, BJD managed to win just Paralakhemundi seat, but lost Chhatrapur, Gopalpur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti to BJP. Congress won the Mohana assembly seat.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌 In Aska Parliamentary segment, BJD won only Hinjili seat while losing Polsara, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Aska, Surada to BJP and Sanakhemundi to Congress.

📌 In Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency, BJD won just Padampur assembly seat, but lost Bijepur, Bargarh, Atabira, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar and Jharsuguda to BJP.

📌 In Dhenkanal Lok Sabha segment, BJD won only Talcher assembly seat, while BJP won the remaining six seats – Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjang, Pallahara and Angul.

📌 In Nabarangpur Lok Sabha segment, BJD managed to win just Dabugam assembly seat, but lost Umerkote, Jharigaon, Nabarangpur, Kotpad and Malkangiri to BJP. Congress won Chitrakonda seat.

📌 In Balangir Parliamentary Constituency, BJD won only Sonepur and Balangir assembly seats while BJP won Birmaharajpur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Titlagarh and Kantabanji.

📌 In Puri Lok Sabha Constituency, BJP managed to just two assembly seats – Puri and Nayagarh. BJP clinched Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika and Ranpur.