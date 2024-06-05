BJD decimated in Koraput and Mayurbhanj

TNI Bureau: In the assembly elections 2024, BJD performed in a worst manner and lost power for the first time in 24 years. From an invincible CM, Naveen Patnaik became Ex-CM and even lost from one of the two seats he contested. There are two Lok Sabha segments where BJD suffered a complete rout. The party could not even open its account in Mayurbhanj and Koraput.
Notably, Mayurbhanj was the lone Lok Sabha segment where a single party won all 7 assembly seats. And, BJP bagged that honour.
📌 In Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, Congress won Gunupur, Bisham Katak, Rayagada, Laxmipur, Jeypore and Pottangi. BJP won Koraput seat. BJD failed any of these 7 seats.
📌 In Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Constituency, BJP made a clean sweep by winning all seven assembly seats – Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangiriposhi, Udala, Baripada and Morada. BJD failed to win any seat here too.
📌 In Brahmapur Lok Sabha Constituency, BJD managed to win just Paralakhemundi seat, but lost Chhatrapur, Gopalpur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti to BJP. Congress won the Mohana assembly seat.
📌 In Aska Parliamentary segment, BJD won only Hinjili seat while losing Polsara, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Aska, Surada to BJP and Sanakhemundi to Congress.
📌 In Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency, BJD won just Padampur assembly seat, but lost Bijepur, Bargarh, Atabira, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar and Jharsuguda to BJP.
📌 In Dhenkanal Lok Sabha segment, BJD won only Talcher assembly seat, while BJP won the remaining six seats – Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjang, Pallahara and Angul.
📌 In Nabarangpur Lok Sabha segment, BJD managed to win just Dabugam assembly seat, but lost Umerkote, Jharigaon, Nabarangpur, Kotpad and Malkangiri to BJP. Congress won Chitrakonda seat.
📌 In Balangir Parliamentary Constituency, BJD won only Sonepur and Balangir assembly seats while BJP won Birmaharajpur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Titlagarh and Kantabanji.
📌 In Puri Lok Sabha Constituency, BJP managed to just two assembly seats – Puri and Nayagarh. BJP clinched Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika and Ranpur.
