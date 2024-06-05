Biggest & Lowest Victory Margins in Odisha Lok Sabha Polls

TNI Bureau: The results of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections have been declared and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has regustered a historic win in both elections in Odisha.

The saffron party almost swept the Lok Sabha election by getting 20 out of 21 seats and in Assembly election, it got 78 seats.

Below is the five lowest victory margins in Lok Sabha Polls:

1587 votes in Jajpur – Rabindra Narayan Behera of Bharatiya Janata Party (534239) won against Sarmistha Sethi (532652) of Biju Janata Dal. 21371 votes in Kandhamal- Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (416415) won against Achyutananda Samanta of Biju Janata Dal (395044). 35152 votes in Bhubaneswar – Aparajita Sarangi of Bharatiya Janata Party (512519) won against Manmath Kumar Routray (477367) of Biju Janata Dal. 40696 votes in Jagatsinghpur – BIBHU PRASAD TARAI of Bharatiya Janata Party (589093) won over DR. Rajashree Mallick (548397) of Biju Janata Dal. 57077 votes in Cuttack – Bhartruhari Mahtab (531601) of the Bharatiya Janata Party won against Santrupt Misra (474524) of Biju Janata Dal.

Below is the five highest victory margins in Lok Sabha Polls: