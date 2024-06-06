TNI Bureau: With a historic win, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not just surprised everyone but also ended the 24-year-long tenure of Chief Minister and ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik.

The saffron party won 78 assembly seats and is poised to form Government with a clear majority in Odisha. On the other hand, BJD managed to win just 51 seats, while Congress became victorious in 14 seats. Three independent candidates and one CPI(M) member also won the assembly election.

In such a situation let see the biggest & lowest victory margins in Odisha assembly polls.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

List of five lowest victory margins:

37 votes from Bhubaneswar Central -BJD’s ANANTA NARAYAN JENA (53759) won against BJP’s JAGANNATH PRADHAN (53722). 319 votes from Jaleswar- ASWINI KUMAR PATRA (83105) of Biju Janata Dal won against BRAJAMOHAN PRADHAN (82786) of Bharatiya Janata Party. 439 votes from Nayagarh- ARUN KUMAR SAHOO (81959) of Biju Janata Dal won against PRATYUSHA RAJESHWARI SINGH (81520) of Bharatiya Janata Party. 631 votes from Basudevpur- ASHOK KUMAR DAS (77843) of Indian National Congress won against BISHNUBRATA ROUTRAY (77212) Biju Janata Dal. 802 votes from Soro- MADHAB DHADA (63642) of Biju Janata Dal won against PARSHURAM DHADA (62840) of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

List of five highest victory margins: