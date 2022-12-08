BJD Candidate Barsha Singh Bariha wins Padampur Bypoll

TNI Bureau: BJD Candidate Barsha Singh Bariha set a record in Padampur’s election history as she won the bypoll by a margin of 42,679 votes. BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit had to end up on the losing side.

Congress Candidate and 3-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu, who got 32,787 votes in 2019, could manage to get just 3594 votes and lost his deposit for the first time.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Barsha polled 120,807 votes while Pradip Purohit got 78,128 votes.

It’s a big setback for Pradip Purohit who lost the 2019 polls by just 5734 votes, but proved to be a no match BJD’s massive micro-level election management in 2022 and lost to a political novice.