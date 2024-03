BJP releases 1st List of 195 Lok Sabha Candidates; None from Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced the first list of Lok Sabha candidates for 195 seats. But surprisingly, none from Odisha have found a place in the first list.

The list of candidates include as many as 34 ministers and two former chief ministers. A total 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 5 from Delhi, 2 from J&K, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Daman & Diu have been placed in the list.

As per the announcement, PM Modi will contest from Varanasi, Speaker Om Birla from Kota and Home Minister Amit Shah will be fielded again from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to contest the Lok Sabha election from Lucknow, Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Likewise, from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari, from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, from West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat, from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and from Delhi Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal will fight the upcoming general elections. Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Dibrugarh. Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Thiruvananthapuram.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Prades Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Vidhisha while union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Veteran Bollywood Hema Malini Mathura Uttar Pradesh will contest the elections.

Here is the full list of the candidates: