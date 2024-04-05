BJD Assembly List: Sarada from Rourkela; Prakash from Barabati-Cuttack

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced 9 more candidates for assembly polls in Odisha in the third list. With this, BJD has now declared 108 out of 147 candidates so far.

Former Salipur MLA Prakash Behera who quit BJP recently, will be the candidate from Barabati-Cuttack. Prasant Behera will contest from Salipur.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sarada Prasad Nayak has been repeated from Rourkela and Swarup Das from Balasore. Rohit J Tirkey will contest from Biramitrapur.

BJD’s 3rd Candidate List:

Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera

Salipur: Prasant Behera

Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik

Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal

Rourkela: Sarada P Nayak

Biramitrapur: Rohit J Tirkey

Keonjhar: Meena Majhi

Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu

Balasore: Swarup Das