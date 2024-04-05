BJD Assembly List: Sarada from Rourkela; Prakash from Barabati-Cuttack

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced 9 more candidates for assembly polls in Odisha in the third list. With this, BJD has now declared 108 out of 147 candidates so far.
Former Salipur MLA Prakash Behera who quit BJP recently, will be the candidate from Barabati-Cuttack. Prasant Behera will contest from Salipur.
Sarada Prasad Nayak has been repeated from Rourkela and Swarup Das from Balasore. Rohit J Tirkey will contest from Biramitrapur.
BJD’s 3rd Candidate List:
Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera
Salipur: Prasant Behera
Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik
Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal
Rourkela: Sarada P Nayak
Biramitrapur: Rohit J Tirkey
Keonjhar: Meena Majhi
Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu
Balasore: Swarup Das
