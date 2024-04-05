IMD issues Yellow Warning for heatwave in Odisha

By The News Insight
Heatwave1

TNI Bureau: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued Yellow warning for heatwave condition in Odisha for next two days.

According to the weather department, heatwave condition is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khorda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Angul, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda.

Likewise, warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal.

Meanwhile, the mid-day bulletin of IMD revealed that the mercury rose to 43.2 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar by 2.30 pm. This is the highest temperature of this summer till date.

Have a look at the temperature recorded by 2:30 pm today:

  • Bhubaneswar: 43.2°C
  • Sambalpur: 40.8°C
  • Hirakud: 40.6°C
  • Chandbali: 40.6°C
  • Jharsuguda: 40.2°C
  • Rourkela: 39.6°C
  • Keonjhar: 39°C
  • Balasore: 37.8°C
  • Puri: 33°C
  • Gopalpur: 32.2°C
  • Paradip: 32°C
