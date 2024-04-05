TNI Bureau: BJP leader Himanshu Sahu continues to fight for Dharmasala Assembly seat by organising meetings and showing his strengths and popularity in the locality.

It can be noted that BJP has fielded Smrutirekha Pahi from Dharmasala seat against BJD stalwart Pranab Balabantray. Himanshu is putting pressure on the party to change the candidate.

Himanshu Sahu, whose supporters protested recently at Bhubaneswar BJP office after he was denied the party tickets, held an organizational meeting yesterday in the presence of hundreds of leaders and workers of all 54 grampanchayats coming under Dharmasala Assembly constituency.

In the meeting, they discussed how the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Dharmasala Assembly seat in the upcoming elections and how to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level.

Apart from making people aware of the developmental work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they put their utmost trust in the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, believe in re-selection of candidates for Dharmasala Assembly seat and vowed to fight for the rights of the poor and helpless.