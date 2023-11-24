BJD asks Governor Harichandan to maintain sanctity & dignity of Office 

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has asked Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to maintain sanctity & dignity of office.

Addressing a press meet at the party office in Bhubaneswar, spokespersons Dr. Sasmit Patra and Dr. Priyabrata Majhi said, “Over the last 76 years of Indian independence, Governors have played a very important and impartial role in the strengthening of democracy. All of us have been always happy when an Odia has been elevated to the post of Governor of a state; whether it was Janaki Ballabh Patnaik as Governor of Assam, Droupadi Murmu as Governor of Jharkhand or Biswabhusan Harichandan as Governor of Andhra Pradesh and presently Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Article 153 to 162 of the Indian Constitution has laid down the specific powers and conditions of service for Governors. Constitutionally, Governors have been expected to be neutral and impartial. They are expected to be nonpolitical, and therefore have to resign from a political position or a political party before taking the office of the Governor. They are also expected to maintain the dignity of the Office of Governor by not making any such statements or remarks which might lead to the lowering of the dignity and respect of their position.

However, over the past few days it has been seen that Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has started expressing views on various subjects on Odisha which is not expected of him. We do understand that he is desperate to find a politically relevant position for his son, who has never won an election in his life and also lost a Ward member election of Councillor in a Municipal election.

“We hope the Governor would not lower the dignity and respect of his office by expressing views on various subjects on Odisha which is not expected of him; and has never been seen before in the state of Odisha. Odisha has seen Odias like Janaki Ballabh Patnaik and Droupadi Murmu who were Governors of Assam and Jharkhand respectively but never once uttered a word which would be considered as unbecoming of their office and stature. That is the true stature of a good Governor, who keeps the sanctity and dignity of the Office of the Governor,” the BJD leaders said.

“We hope Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will refrain from making such statements which is not expected of him and his office as Governor of Chhattisgarh. His responsibility is to stay non-political, and he should do that which has been mandated on him by nothing less than the Constitution of India and the Oath of Office that he had taken when he took over as Governor of Andhra Pradesh and presently in Chattisgarh,” said Dr. Patra and Dr. Majhi, concluding the Press Meet.