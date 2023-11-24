TNI Evening News Headlines – November 24, 2023

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approved 3 major proposals today including the decision to send its previous decision of allowing transfer of land of tribals to non-tribals, to the Tribal Advisory Council.
➡️ Vigilance sleuths raid Nabarangpur Excise superintendent’s house.
➡️ Puri: Habisyali, who fell sick after Darshan of Lord Jagannath in the morning, dies at Puri medical.
➡️ Odisha Assembly session ends abruptly in just 4 days.
➡️ Killing wife, daughter with cobra: Odisha Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sushant Nada orders inquiry, directs DFO to submit report.
➡️ Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend UN climate talks in UAE: Sources.
➡️ Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: The auger machine was damaged, it has been repaired. Rescue operation is underway to rescue the 41 trapped workers.
➡️ Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till December 4.
➡️ Some terrorists, who crossed border are retired Pakistani soldiers, revealed Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
➡️ Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli passed away. He was 93.
➡️ India’s shuttler pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag storm into China Masters semi-final with straight set victory.
➡️ Auction for the Women’s Premier League to take place on 9th December 2023 in Mumbai.
