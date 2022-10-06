Sensex surges, Nifty gains in early trade

TNI Bureau: Today, domestic equity markets hit higher intra-day trade amid mixed global cues and strong foreign flows. Over 100 points climbed Nifty50 to trade above 17,400 levels, and over 450 points surged in S&P BSE Sensex to trade at 58,538 levels.

Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose over 1 per cent each. All sectors in green, named Nifty Media, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices, gained the most, from 1 per cent to 3 per cent. Among individual stocks, shares of SpiceJet advanced over 6 per cent after the Centre allowed the airline to avail of loans up to Rs 1,500 crore under the ECLGS scheme. Meanwhile, DLF shares rallied over 3 per cent after the realty major sold all luxury homes in the new Gurugram project within eight days of launch.

On 4 October 2022, all the sectoral indices on the NSE closed higher. Banks, metals and IT shares surged. The Nifty opened with a wide gap up at 17,147.45. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25 per cent to 58,065.47. The Nifty 50 index added 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent to 17,274.30.

IndusInd Bank is up 5.46 per cent, Bajaj Finance up 4.43 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) up 3.58 per cent and Bajaj Finserv up 3.37 per cent. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 2.42 per cent, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.49 per cent. Today, the domestic stock market is shut on account of Dussehra.