Sarabjit Singh’s Killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Lahore

TNI Bureau: Amir Sarfaraz, an underworld don of Pakistan, who killed India’s Sarabjit Singh in jail, was reportedly shot dead by two unknown men in Lahore on Sunday.

According to media reports, two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at Amir Sarfraz, alias Tamba in the Islampura area of Lahore, following which he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. But he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

It is to be noted here that a case was filed against Amir Sarfraz and others for attacking Sarabjit Singh at Kot Lakhpat jail. However, a Pakistani court acquitted Sarfraz in 2018 citing “lack of evidence” against him.

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Punjab, crossed over the Indian border to Pakistan by mistake while farming in the early 1990s. However, a Pakistan court awarded him death sentence alleging him of killing at least 14 people in a bomb blast in Lahore and Faisalabad in 1990, a claim vehemently refuted by his family and Indian authorities. However, the Pakistani government repeatedly postponed his death sentence.

After spending 23 years in a Pakistani jail, Sarabjit Singh was attacked by Amir Sarfraz and other jail inmates with bricks and iron rods in April 2013 and he succumbed to his injuries six days after he was admitted at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. Later, his body was flown to India.

Sarabjit Singh’s elder sister Dalbir Singh fought a tough long battle to secure his release, but failed and years after his death, she decided to share her brother’s story with the world through a Bollywood film. The movie starring actors Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai was released in May, 2016. She died in Jun 2022.