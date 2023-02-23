Biswa Bhusan Harichandan sworn-in as Chhattisgarh Governor

TNI Bureau: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took oath as the Governor of Chhattisgarh at the Raj Bhawan in Raipur on Thursday. He succeeded Anusuiya Uikey, who was recently appointed the governor of Manipur.

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court administered the oath of office and secrecy to Harichanda as the ninth governor of Chhattisgarh.

Before he was appointed as Chhattisgarh Governor, Harichandan served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel, state ministers and senior bureaucrats took part in Harichandan’s oath taking ceremony and congratulated him.

Harichandan of Odisha was the founder president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha in 1980 and was elected as the state party’s chief for another three term.

He had been elected as MLA five times and was Minister of different departments for four times. Besides, he was also the BJP Legislature Party leader in the Odisha Assembly for 13 years from 1996 to 2009.