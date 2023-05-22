TNI Morning News Headlines – May 22, 2023

➡️ Odisha Cabinet reshuffle: Senior MLAs Bikram Arukha, Sudam Marndi and Sarada Nayak sworn in as Odisha Ministers. Bikram Keshari Arukha is new Finance Minister, Sudam Marndi gets school and mass education while Sarada Nayak given labour department.

➡️ Vande Bharat Express cancelled for May 22, 2023 (Monday) due to the late running of a connecting Vande Bharat rake. Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express partially damaged due to heavy wind of Nor’wester at an over-bridge near Baitarani Road in Jajpur district.

➡️ BJP and the Mayurbhanj Nagarika Manch observe 12-hour dawn-to-dusk Mayurbhanj bandh over power outage during President Droupadi Murmu’s speech at the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University.

➡️ Madhu Babu Pension Yojana beneficiaries to get money in cash from June 2023.

➡️ Papua New Guinea conferred The Companion of The Order of Logohu to PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ PM Modi announces 12-step plan to propel India’s partnerships with Pacific Island countries.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded the Ebakl Award by President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Sydney, Australia in the last leg of his three-nation visit.

➡️ Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain brought to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of illness.

➡️ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, Shops cannot decline Rs 2,000 notes.