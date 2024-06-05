TNI Evening News Headlines – June 05, 2024

➡️Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha CM; tenders his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Monsoon likely to touch Odisha in 3 to 4 days: IMD.
➡️Official sunstroke death toll in Odisha rises to 36.
➡️Newly elected Independent MLA from Dharmasala seat Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo joins BJP.
➡️VK Pandian was not present in the meeting of BJD MLAs at Naveen Niwas.
➡️CM candidate to be picked based on PM Modi’s criteria: Odisha BJP Chief Manmohan Samal.
➡️PM Modi tenders resignation to President.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu dissolved 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect.
➡️NDA leaders held a meeting at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
➡️NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as their leader in the proposal passed by the leaders of the NDA in Delhi. PM Modi gets support of 293 NDA MPs.
➡️NDA leaders pass resolution underlining alliance Government’s commitment to serving poor, women, youth, farmers and deprived sections of society.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu hosts a dinner for the outgoing Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking seven days interim bail on medical grounds.
➡️CBSE detects significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 pc students in over 500 schools.
➡️Juvenile Justice Board extends observation home remand of minor involved in Porsche crash in Pune till June 12.
➡️India bowl out Ireland for 96 in their T20 World Cup match in New York.
