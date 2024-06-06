TNI Morning News Headlines – June 06, 2024

➡️BSKY beneficiaries will continue to avail cashless healthcare services. Hospitals have been sensitized to continue treatment to beneficiaries without any disruption. All claims raised by hospitals will be paid by State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) as before: Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.
➡️BJD forms committee to examine cause of election defeat.
➡️Congress’ newly elected Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla hospitalized after snakebite.
➡️Markets witness huge rush across Odisha on ‘Savitri Brata’.
➡️Southwest Monsoon is likely to enter Odisha in the next three to four days: IMD.
➡️66 elephants died in Odisha in the past year, as per the elephant census report of the Odisha Government.
➡️Maharashtra: 10 people injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Chembur area.
➡️US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️India to invite top leaders of neighboring countries to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.
➡️Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Indian PM Narendra Modi.
➡️Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history with NASA’s Boeing Starliner.
➡️Sensex/Nifty salute NDA announcement of Modi 3.0, Sensex jumps 696.46 points to 75,078.70 in early trade; Nifty climbs 179.15 points to 22,799.50.
➡️WHO confirms first Human death of Bird Flu in Mexico.
