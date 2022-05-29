Big Move: Entry of Manas Mangaraj in Rajya Sabha

Insight Bureau: Senior BJD leader & Media and Public Relations Advisor to the Odisha Government, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been nominated as the Rajya Sabha Candidate from Odisha.

A leader from Chilika constituency, Manas Mangaraj is the general secretary (media affairs) of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

During this tenure, the Information and Public Relations Department of Government of Odisha has introduced various schemes for the welfare of journalists.

He is looking after the various issues related to the welfare of the journalists in the State including the ex-gratia for kin of journalists who died of Covid. He also streamlined the health insurance scheme for the journalists.

Odisha Government last year sanctioned Rs 2.55 crore ex-gratia to family members of 17 journalists who died of COVID-19.

He is also advising the Government on issue of official advertisements to various print and electronic media.

With his vast knowledge, experience and expertise in politics and media, he is expected to help the party boost its media outreach at the national level.