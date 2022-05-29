Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi; to meet PM Modi

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for Delhi tomorrow on a 3-day visit.

According to the latest reports, Naveen will meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM tomorrow (May 30, 2022) at South Block.

Naveen’s Delhi visit and his meeting with PM Modi hold much significance ahead of the Presidential Elections.