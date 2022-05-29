Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi; to meet PM Modi

Naveen’s Delhi visit and his meeting with PM Modi hold much significance ahead of the Presidential Elections.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi; to meet PM Modi
168

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for Delhi tomorrow on a 3-day visit.

Related Posts

Big Move: Entry of Manas Mangaraj in Rajya Sabha

Sasmit renominated to Rajya Sabha; Manas Mangaraj gets Nod

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to the latest reports, Naveen will meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM tomorrow (May 30, 2022) at South Block.

Naveen’s Delhi visit and his meeting with PM Modi hold much significance ahead of the Presidential Elections.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.