Bhubaneswar in Red Zone; Cuttack in Green Zone

TNI Bureau: Using the special powers given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Odisha Government has classified Bhubaneswar Municipal Coroporation (BMC) as a “Red Zone” along with Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak.

However, remaining part of Khordha district will be in Orange Zone. Cuttack will be in Green Zone along with Puri and Nayagarh. Kendrapara, Koraput, Ganjam are in Orange Zone.

In total, 4 districts in Odisha will be in Red Zone, 11 in Orange Zone and 16 others in Green Zone.

Red Zone (3+1): Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Orange Zone (11): Khordha (except BMC), Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Koraput, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Ganjam.

Green Zone (16): Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sonepur, Cuttack, Puri.

Lockdown 3.0 Guidelines:

👉 No Metro, Air, rail or any inter-state buses in ANY ZONE.

👉 Buses with 50% capacity to ply in Green Zone.

👉 No religious/public gathering.

👉 No Cinema Halls, Gym, Malls, Hotels to open.

👉 Barber Shops, Spa and Salons to open in Orange and Green Zones.

👉 Running of schools, colleges, & other educational & training/coaching institutions will remain prohibited.

👉 Liquor stores & paan shops will be allowed to function in green and orange zones ensuring that not more 5 than persons are present at one time at the shop.

👉 Movement of individuals in all zones, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 PM to 7 AM.

👉 All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted in the Red Zones.

👉 Inter-district movement of individuals & vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities in Orange & Green Zones.

👉 Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver in Red Zones only for permitted activities. No pillion rider allowed on Bikes.

👉 Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver in Orange & Green Zones.

👉 Taxis & cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver & 1 passenger only in Orange & Geeen Zones.

👉 E-commerce activities of non-essential items will be allowed only in Green & Orange Zones.