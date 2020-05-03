TNI Sunday News Headlines – May 03, 2020

* Odisha Govt declares Bhubaneswar as Red Zone along with Bhadrak, Jajpur & Balasore. Cuttack in Green Zone.

* 4 more patients (3 from Bhadrak district and 1 from Balasore district) have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. Odisha’s recovered cases now stand at 60.

* 2 Surat returnees in Ganjam, 1 each in Jharsuguda, Balasore & Keonjhar tested positive for Coronavirus. Total COVID19 +VE cases in Odisha stands at 162.

* Surat returnees leaving Quarantine Centres in Ganjam District.

* Odisha Chief Secretary warns the Quarantine Violators of strict action; No Compromise will be made.

* Lockdown Guidelines for Odisha has been issued – same as that of MHA.

* Senior Bureaucrat Santosh Sarangii completes central deputation; to join duty with Odidha Govt soon.

* Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra will head the overall state response on return of persons stranded in Odisha.

* “However, District Collectors and Commissioners of Corporations will issue detailed area specific orders and calibrate them on continual risk-assessment,” tweets Chief Secretary.

* 5 Heroes – Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, a Major, 2 Army Jawans & one J&K Police SI martyred in encounter in J&K’s Handwara. 2 Terrorists eliminated.

* 25 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive; Total number of COVID19 positive cases in BSF stands at 42.

* Indian Air Force Aircrafts fly over hospitals & clinics and shower petals as a tribute the frontline #CovidHeroes and health care personnel.

* Indian Navy fires flares in the air as a mark of gratitude and appreciation for the frontline workers including healthcare workers, sanitation staff & police personnel who have been fighting against COVID19.

* INS Vikramaditya symbolically punches Covid-19 on its deck as Armed forces pay tribute to the Corona Warriors.

* Tamil Nadu: INS Sahyadri and INS Kamorta of the Indian Navy illuminated near Marina Beach in Chennai to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers.

* 2487 new COVID-19 positive cases, 83 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1306 deaths: Health Ministry.

* Revenue fell to Rs. 300 cr in April. Lockdown was necessary to contain COVID-19; Delhi is fully ready to relax lockdown restrictions: Kejriwal.

* Total positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 3,023 in Tamil Nadu till date. 1,379 people have been discharged so far.

* The total number of active cases in Kerala stands at 95 now. Total 401 patients have recovered so far.

* 331 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab, taking total number of cases to 1102.

* ICMR conducts over 1 million (10 lakh) COVID-19 tests in india. Total positive cases – 39,980. Active Cases – 28,046. Recovered/Migrated – 10,633. Deaths – 1,301.

* COVID19 cases in UP rise to 2,579 after 92 more people test postive; active cases 1,838.

* HRD Ministry to announce fresh dates for JEE, NEET on May 5.

* Noted Kannada poet K S Nissar Ahmed dies in Bengaluru. He was 84.

* Madonna tests positive for coronavirus antibodies.