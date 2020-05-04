TNI Morning News Headlines – May 04, 2020

* New COVID-19 case detected in Sundergarh district today from Nala Road area which was earlier declared as a ‘Containment Zone; taking odisha tally to 163.

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people returning from other States to follow quarantine norms.

* 552 Kerala returnee migrant workers reach Ganjam yesterday.

* Bus enroute to Bhubaneswar from Balasore overturns near Chhatabar under Bhandaripokhari police limits; driver, helper injured.

* Containment zone’ restrictions clamped in two gram panchayats-Rahania & Tesinga in Bhadrak district withdrawn.

* The Orissa High Court & Subordinate Courts to continue restrictive functioning on all five working days of week till May 15.

* Father, son drown in a reservoir while fishing in Manitri area of Cuttack district.

* 436 kg ganja worth Rs 78 lakh sourced from Bargarh in Odisha seized in Bihar.

* With 72 Deaths & 2553 new COVID19 cases in 24 Hours, Country’s toll rises to 1373; tally rises to 42,533.

* India enters into the third phase of lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

* Health Ministry to deploy Public Health Teams in 20 worst-hit Districts to manage COVID-19 outbreak.

* Congress has taken a decision that State units of Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker stranded at their workplaces: Sonia Gandhi.

* Government of India extends the invitation of nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award till 30th June 2020: Home Ministry.

* India demarched senior Pakistan diplomat and lodged a strong protest to Pakistan against Supreme Court of Pakistan order on the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan”: Ministry of External Affairs.

* Total positive cases stand at 3009 and death toll is 75 in Rajasthan.

* African Swine Flu detected in Assam; 2,500 pigs die in seven districts. Assam told to go for culling of pigs affected by the African swine fever (ASF).

* Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms.

* Sensex plummets 1,446.89 pts to 32,270.73 in opening session; Nifty tanks 407.05 pts to 9,452.85

* Rupee tanks 64 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade.

* Novel coronavirus deaths in the US climb by 1,450 in the past 24 hours.

* No new COVID-19 case in Wuhan for 30 days.