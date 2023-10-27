Bhubaneswar Airport gets ATMAS; Know Details

TNI Bureau: The Indigenous Air Traffic Management Automation System (ATMAS) was inaugurated at Bhubaneswar Airport on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Airports Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated the ATMAS, a joint venture of the AAI and BEL.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan loaded the AAI and BEL for coming up with the State-of-art ATMAS.

“Make In India’ for safer and more efficient skies! Kudos to @aaibpiairport and @BEL_CorpCom on the inauguration of a state-of-the-art, all-weather Air Traffic Management Automation System at Bhubaneswar Airport. This paves the way for deployment of more indigenous solutions in air traffic operations across the country,” Pradhan said on his X handle.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Speaking on the inauguration event, the AAI Chairman said, “BEL is the leading electronics PSU which works very extensively in the electronic sector and defence sector and AAI is the leading airport operator in the country. We both together 1.5 years back signed an MoU to develop ATC Automation System. Till now we have been importing ATC Automation Systems which are implemented all over big airports,” Sanjeev Kumar said.

He further said that together we pulled our knowledge and we are happy to share that BEL has delivered a beautiful product that has been found perfectly okay with our team.

The ATM Automation System provides the Controller’s Conflict prediction/Alert warnings and decision-making tools, enabling Safe and efficient Air Traffic Control. Given that Automation is the mainstay in ATMs for handling the growing traffic, AAI’s massive steps to install ATM automation at all medium and major ATC Centers have led to enhanced Safety and operational efficiency apart from assuaging the stress levels of the Controllers.

The system comprises multiple, in-house developed technologies, such as Situation Display for Air traffic controllers, Surveillance Data Processing (SDP), Flight Data Processing (FDP), Safety Net and Decision Support (SNET), Control and monitoring Display (CMD), Advanced ASMGCS, etc.

It helps in increasing capacity with improved safety by reducing controller workload, improving air traffic flow and minimizing flight delays. Enhanced system reliability and availability are provided through redundant and distributed architecture, safeguarding ATM operations.