TNI Evening News Headlines – October 27, 2023

➡️Odisha Government provides Rs 150 crore funding support for construction of Paediatric Cancer Facility at Jatni.
➡️Odisha Tourism’s Eco Retreat 2023-24 to begin from November 1.
➡️Odia IPS officer RR Swain appointed in-charge Police DG of Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️Odisha Government announces Rs 2 crore cash reward for para shuttler Pramod Bhagat who clinched singles Gold in Para Asian Games.
➡️Odia music director Swarup Nayak passes away after battle with cancer.
➡️Pujapanda Nijog, Brahamn Nijog resign from Lord Lingaraj Temple Trust Board.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to flag off the Amrit Kalash special train from Bhubaneswar railway station on October 28.
➡️PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 51,000 new recruits virtually tomorrow.
➡️West Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick remanded to ED custody for 10 days.
➡️Tata Group to manufacture iPhone in India for global and domestic markets.
➡️Assam Government bans 2nd marriage of Government employees even if religion allows.
➡️India is setting up a surveillance system with drones across its borders to wade off surprise attacks like the one from Hamas in Israel.
➡️16-year-old armless archer Sheetal Devi wins two Gold medals and a Silver for India at the Asian Para Games 2023. She is worlds first armless female archer.
➡️US sanctions 8 individuals, 4 entities for ties with Hamas amid Israel-Gaza war.
