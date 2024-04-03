Bhrugu Baxipatra, Prakash Behera join BJD

TNI Bureau: BJP Odisha unit vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra and Former Salepur MLA and ex-BJP leader Prakash Chandra Behera joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Both joined the State ruling party at the Sankha Bhawan in the presence of several BJD leaders.

Baxipatra joined the conch party hours after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP citing that the party does not require him anymore.

On the other hand, Prakash Chandra Behera had tendered his resignation from the BJP on March 28.

Baxipatra had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Berhampur constituency on a BJP ticket and wanted to contest from the same Lok Sabha seat this time too but the saffron party fielded Pradeep Panigrahy as its candidate, who had recently switched over to the saffron party from the BJD.

Now it is speculated that BJD would field him from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat. After joining BJD, Bhrugu said that there is a huge difference between state BJP and central BJP and he felt neglected in the party for sometime.

Bhrugu also spoke about his family’s long association with Biju Parivar and accepted Naveen Patnaik as his leader.

Likewise, Prakash Behera won the 2014 Assembly polls from Salepur constituency on Congress ticket. In 2019, he left Congress and contested from the very constituency that year on BJP ticket but lost to Prashant Behera of BJD.