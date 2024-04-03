Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu gets New Role in BJD

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: In a major development in Berhampur politics, Lok Sabha MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu has been given a new role by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

As per a notification issued by the State ruling party, BJD supreme Naveen Patnaik has appointed Chandra Sekhar Sahu as State Vice-President of Biju Janata Dal and Chairman of BJD Manifesto Committee with immediate effect.

The development comes amid speculations about BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra joining the BJD and be fielded as Berhampur MP candidate. Perhaps, this is the reason why sitting MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu has been rehabilitated.

