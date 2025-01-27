‘Bharatiyam’ – A Big Patriotic & Cultural Initiative

TNI Bureau: CM Mohan Majhi attended the ‘Bharatiyam’ event based on patriotic songs, at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar and hailed the cultural, patriotic and nationalistic values of India.

CM Majhi said India and Indianness remain the soul of our existence. Our nation and its culture are our pride and glory, he added.

The CM showered praise on Indian Music and Song saying they enrich our mind, heart and soul. He also explained how music controls our action and emotion.

CM Mohan Majhi also hailed the Odia language and music and recalled the legends whose work remain immortal forever.

The CM also stressed on the need of providing support and patronage to all artists who work hard to save our art, music and culture. He appealed the new age artists to contribute their best to enrich the Odia language, art and music.

CM Mohan Majhi felicitated 2025 Padma Awardees Dr. Ashok Mohapatra, Dance Maestro Durga Charan Ranbir and Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak at the ‘Bharatiyam’ event.

Renowned singers and musicians such as Shekhar Ghosh, Laxmikant Palit, Manmath Mishra, Mitali Chinara and Adyasha Das performed at the occasion.

Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, CM’s wife Dr. Priyanka Marndi, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, Social Worker and BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan and Director of Odia Language Literature & Culture Department, Bijay Ketan Upadhyay were present at the ‘Bharatiyam’ event.