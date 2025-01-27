TNI Morning News Headlines – January 27, 2025

➡️Two killed, over 30 injured, after an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus overturned in Angul.
➡️Yellow warning of dense fog issued for 14 Odisha districts for next 24 hours.
➡️Dolphin census begins in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha.
➡️Women’s Hockey India League: Odisha Warriors emerge champions of inaugural edition, beat Soorma Hockey Club to life title.
➡️Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases: 101 patients have been found until now in Maharashtra.
➡️Mahakumbh 2025: Over 13 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip so far on the banks of Triveni Sangam.
➡️Mahakumbh: Over 4.6 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam till 8 am.
➡️Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code today.
➡️Chief of the Indonesian Navy Admral Muhammad Ali lays wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi.
➡️Sensex opens 400 points lower, Nifty drops below 23,000-mark.
➡️Rupee falls 22 paise to 86.44 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Gandhinagar: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in the first International Olympic Research Conference.
➡️Lebanon reports 22 deaths in confrontations with Israeli forces.
