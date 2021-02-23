Beware of Fraud KYC Calls, warns Odisha Police

Odisha Police alerts people about fake SMS & Calls on KYC verification

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Police urged people not to call any unknown number to update KYC.

Scammers have been using Paytm, BSNL and SBI as a means to dupe users to get details and defraud users of their hard-earned money.

A scam message is being sent to users. The message claims that your eKYC document has expired and the service will expire within 24 hours, call them back to reactivate it soon by the given phone number.

In case, somebody calls you to download any app to complete or renew your KYC, please do not download such apps as they could be used by fraudsters to take over your account and steal money from you.

