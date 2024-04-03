TNI Morning News Headlines – April 03, 2024

➡️Senior Leader Bhrugu Baxipatra quits BJP; to join BJD today. Bhrugu is likely to be BJD’s Berhampur Lok Sabha Candidate.
➡️Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu elevated to the rank of state vice president & also appointed as chairman of BJD’s manifesto committee.
➡️BJD leader Prasanna Acharya who was injured in a road accident discharged from hospital.
➡️Liver transplant process commences at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
➡️Manoranjan Panigrahy joined as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax, Odisha.
➡️3 more bodies of Naxalites found after encounter in Chhattisgarh; toll rises to 13.
➡️Indian Air Force pays tribute to Rakesh Sharma on this 40th anniversary of historic space flight.
Related Posts
➡️Delhi Excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court asked AAP MP Sanjay Singh to surrender his passport. The Supreme Court yesterday granted him bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
➡️30 ‘suspected smugglers’ escape from Lucknow airport.
➡️Rahul Gandhi to file nomination today in Wayanad.
➡️World Bank projects India’s growth to reach 7.5% in FY 23-24.
➡️Sensex declines 281.18 points to 73,622.73 in early trade; Nifty dips 93.15 points to 22,360.15.
➡️30 Chinese warplanes and 9 navy vessels detected around Taiwan: Taiwanese Defense Ministry.
➡️Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude has hit Taiwan and Japan, strongest in 25 years. Tsunami alert issued for coastal areas.
➡️Luís Montenegro sworn in as the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic.
Comments are closed.