Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagar Satapathy
Bikram Panda COVID-19 Positive
TNI Bureau: Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.

The MLA has requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days, to isolate themselves. He has mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susanta Rout, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Odisha Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo, Senior BJD MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and Chandabali MLA Byomakesh Ray had tested positive for Coronavirus in the last two days.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Pitam Padhi (Pottangi) as well as Rural Development and Labour &amp; ESI Minister Susanta Singh were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from these MLAs, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had also tested positive for COVID-19.

