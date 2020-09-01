Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.

The MLA has requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days, to isolate themselves. He has mild symptoms of COVID-19.

After getting mild symptoms, went for testing and found positive for covid19. Those who have come in contact with me recently, please isolate themselves. Let's defeat covid adopting all precautions & instructions issued by the govt.

# — Bikrampanda (@Bikramp47534780) September 1, 2020

Earlier, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susanta Rout, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Odisha Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo, Senior BJD MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and Chandabali MLA Byomakesh Ray had tested positive for Coronavirus in the last two days.

I have tested Covid positive.

Now I am in home isolation and stable.

Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required. — 🇮🇳 SUNANDA DAS (@BARI_MLA) September 1, 2020

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Pitam Padhi (Pottangi) as well as Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from these MLAs, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had also tested positive for COVID-19.