COVID-19: Why Centre rushing Teams to 4 States?

TNI Bureau: The Centre has decided to dispatch teams to 4 States – Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, which have, of late witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths.

Till 31st July, 2020, Odisha had recorded 31,877 COVID-19 positive cases. However, with increasing number of tests, the number has gone up to 103,536 on August 31 – 71,659 cases in a month (69.21% increase).

Similarly, Odisha had recorded 214 COVID-19 fatalities by July 31, which jumped to 492 on August 31 – 278 deaths in a month (56.50% increase).

Not just Odisha, many other States across India reported high number of COVID-19 positive cases. India shattered the record in daily positive cases and now has left all countries including USA behind.

Uttar Pradesh, which has reported just 85,461 COVID-19 cases by July 31, added 144,953 cases in a month, taking the tally to 230,414. Similarly, the fatality count has risen to 3,486 on August 31 from 1,630 a month ago – a steep rise.

Chhattisgarh was one of the few States that had COVID-19 under control with just 9,192 cases as on July 31. The number has gone up to 31,503 on August 31 – more than three-fold rise. COVID-19 death toll in the State had risen to 277 on August 31. It was just 54 on July 31 – five-fold increase.

The other state Jharkhand, had reported just 11,314 positive cases on July 31. The tally has now gone up to 41,656 in a month – more than three-fold rise. From 106 COVID fatalities on July 31, Jharkhand has reported 417 deaths by August 31.

The Centre is planning to review the situation in these states, find the exact reason behind this sudden spike in cases and deaths and assist them in fighting the Corona Pandemic.

However, when it comes to worst affected States in the country, Maharashtra continues to lead the pack. There is no let up in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the State so far. Other States such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal too continue to report high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.