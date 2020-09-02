India COVID-19 Updates – September 2, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 78,357 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 1, taking the tally to 37,69,523. At least 62,026 people have recovered while 1045 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 15765 new cases and 320 deaths. There is no let up in the State in terms of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 7th consecutive day.

👉 Maharashtra has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 28th consecutive day – 3rd 15,000+ cases so far. The State has been reporting 200-400 fatalities every day for the last few months.

👉 Uttar Pradesh leads the pack in testing most number of samples in a day. It tested 149,767 samples on September 1. Since 19th August, UP has been conducting more than 1 lakh tests on a daily basis.

👉 Bihar is also testing good number of samples. The state conducted 115,559 tests yesterday. Since 13th August, the State has tested more than 1 lakh samples in a day 16 times.