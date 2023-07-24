Bereaved Family gets Solace from Odisha-Mo Parivar; Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gobinda Chandra Swain (36) Sasanda, Binjharapur, Jajpur was working at Qatar since past 6 years. On 2nd June he travelled to Saudi Arabia to start his own business. He was suffering from pancreatic issues and had undergone surgery 2 years back. On 24th June he was admitted again due to health issues but unfortunately breathed his last on 10th July.

The bereaved family approached Odisha Minister Pramila Mallick to help them bring back the mortal remains from Saudi Arabia to their native place at Binjharapur. Mallick discussed the matter with the Convener (Odisha-Mo Parivar) and simultaneously MP Sarmistha Sethi discussed the matter with Dr. Arun Kumar Praharaj (Odisha-Mo Parivar SPOC at gulf).

With the relentless efforts of Dr. Praharaj with the highest authorities, the mortal remains was transferred from Saudi Arabia to Bhubaneswar.

Odisha-Mo Parivar Secretaries Durga Samantray and Meera Parida, joint secretary Rudra Samantaray along with other dignitaries received the mortal remains at Bhubaneswar Airport and on the request of the family, required logistical arrangements were made to transfer the mortal remains from the airport to their native place at Binjharapur Jajpur.