The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – What’s Responsible for Manipur Crisis?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 46 respondents, 32 have given in favour of the opinion that Missionaries activities over the decades are responsible for Manipur crisis while 7 persons thought that land dispute between communities is the reason behind Manipur Crisis and 7 held PM Narendra Modi responsible for the Crisis.