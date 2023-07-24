TNI Morning News Headlines – July 24, 2023
Cyclonic circulation formed over Westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.
➡️ Puri District Administration opened the western gate (Paschima Dwara) of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri today morning.
➡️Cyclonic circulation formed over Westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal; Low Pressure area likely to develop over the same region during next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️Water being discharged through five sluice gates; water level of Hirakud dam stands at 614.47 ft by 6 am today.
➡️Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) cancels JE (Civil) Main Written Examination.
➡️Couple’s mutilated bodies found on railway tracks in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Security guards of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar stage dharna following dispute over verification of original matriculation certificate.
➡️ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to carry out scientific survey.
➡️Delhi: Water level in Yamuna crossed danger mark; water level recorded at 206.56 m 7:00 am.
Related Posts
➡️Devotees offer prayers at Shiva temples across India on the third Monday of ‘Sawan’ month.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar today at around 10:01 pm: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️Rohit Sharma-Yashasvi Jaiswal create history during 2nd Test against West Indies.
➡️Nasrullah, a married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend.
➡️9 killed in plane crash at Port Sudan airport.
➡️Death toll from overnight flash floods in central Afghanistan has rises to 26, 40 people still missing.
➡️9, including 4 soldiers killed in Sudan air crash due to “technical failure”: Indian Army.
➡️Greta Gerwig makes box office history as ‘Barbie’ becomes biggest debut ever for female director.
Comments are closed.