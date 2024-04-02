Battle of Kendrapada: Jay Panda Returns

TNI Bureau: Re-entry of Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda into Kendrapada battle arena, was marked by sitting MP Anubhav Mohanty’s entry into BJP in New Delhi today. After a long gap, Jay made his presence felt in Kendrapada, as a Lok Sabha candidate by holding roadshow and public rally.

Ironically, Jay is pitted against Anshuman, who looked up to him as an elder brother for years. Even, Anubhav’s career got a boost due to Tarang TV, owned by the Pandas before he took the political plunge. After daring Jay five years ago and resorting to theatrics outside his residence, Anubhav has jumped into the lotus pond. Will he campaign for Jay Panda? It would be interesting to watch.

Battle of Kendrapada is not at all easy for Jay. He will face a tough challenge to turn the tables here. However, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath could campaign for him, thanks to his stature at the national level.

Jay Panda needs to focus more on booth management with deployment of resources who can keep a tab on the opponents and read their strategy effectively.

Whoever wins, Kendrapada will definitely witness a high-voltage campaign and aggressive battle in 2024. There is no doubt about it.