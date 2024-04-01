TNI Evening News Headlines – April 01, 2024

➡️Renowned Odia Bhajan singer Santilata Barik passes away.
➡️Odisha MP Anubhav Mohanty joins BJP.
➡️Social activist Linkan Subudhi resigned from the post of State General Secretary of Biju Mahila Janata Dal and primary membership of the BJD today.
➡️IMD issues yellow warning for heat wave; temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in several parts of Odisha during the next two days.
➡️Jharsuguda and Baripada record 40.4 degrees Celsius followed by Bolangir 40.3 degrees Celsius.
➡️Odisha has recorded the second highest ever GST collection of Rs 5,109.33 crore during March 2024.
➡️Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar jail after Court orders 15-day judicial custody.
➡️WhatsApp banned more than 76 lakh accounts in India in the month of February, in compliance with the IT Rules, 2021.
➡️97.69% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation have now been returned: RBI.
➡️PM Modi addressed a ceremony to mark 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai today.
➡️IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals restrict Mumbai Indians to 125 for 9 in their IPL game in Mumbai.
