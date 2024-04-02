Fighter Ganeswar bids adieu to Congress

TNI Bureau: In yet another setback for the Odisha Congress ahead of the general elections in the State, fighter Ganeswar Behera bid adieu to the grand old party today.

Behera sent his resignation letter to OPCC President Sharat Pattnaik and is likely to join the BJD soon.

While speaking about the reason of his leaving the party, the heavyweight leader said that he doesn’t not want to lose the election.

According to him, it is not possible for him to stay in the Congress and go to the Assembly after winning the elections. He also said that he will soon announce which party he will join in the coming days.

Behera first won the state assembly election in 1985 and 1995 from the Pattamundai segment. However, he lost the 1990, 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections from Pattamundai and Kendrapara.