Orissa HC dismisses petition on ASO Exam Results

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that alleged discrepancies in evaluation of Odisha Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examinations.

The Court also directed the State Government to publish the results as per 2016 policy.

Earlier several aspirants for ASO staged demonstration in front of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) alleging discrepancies in the exam.

It is pertinent to mention here that the written examination for ASO was conducted on August 27, 2022.

While 1,48,888 candidates appeared in the examination against the 796 advertised vacancies, a total of 1104 candidates qualified in the written examination.