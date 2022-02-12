TNI Morning News Headlines – February 12, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Mamita Meher murder case: Balangir Police submits 1500-page chargesheet against two accused Gobinda Sahu and his driver Radhe in the Bangomunda JMFC Court.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker Suryanarayan Patro ‘shocked’ over Centre’s reply on Legislative Council; said the resolution was submitted to the Centre on September 18, 2018 after the State Assembly passed a resolution to that effect.

➡️ Maha Shivarathri 2022 in Lingaraj temple to be observed amid Covid restrictions. Regarding entry of devotees to the temple on the Festival day, decision is yet to be taken.

➡️ Anganwadi centres in Odisha to reopen soon.

➡️ Orissa High Court directs Chilika Development Authority (CDA), Chilika’s divisional forest officer (DFO) to make Chilika’s Mangalajodi Bird Sanctuary free from noisy Boats.

India News

➡️ All exams in March-April to be held in open book mode format: Delhi University.

➡️ No hijab, shawls where uniform prescribed, Karnataka High Court ruled.

➡️ Bengal civic polls live: Voting for elections under way.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Over 172 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government of India.

➡️ 25% of candidates in fray for Punjab polls face criminal cases: Report.

➡️ The single-phase polling will be held in Goa on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

➡️ The concluding ceremony of Snow-Sculpture workshop 2022 was held yesterday in Ladakh.

➡️ India beat West Indis by 96 runs in third ODI, win series 3-0.

World News

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson has received questionnaire from police as part of inquiry into lockdown parties.

➡️ Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now.

➡️ Russia ready for major military action, says US advisor.

➡️ Ukraine military warns drills by Russia, separatists encircling country.