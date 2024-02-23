TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on March 13-14.

The media reports on possible announcement of the poll dates on March 13-14 has come to the fore amid the visits of ECI teams to several states to take stock of the poll preparedness.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that the ECI officials are currently visiting Tamil Nadu, and in the coming week, the ECI will visit Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to assess the poll preparedness and the security scenario there. Thereafter, they are most likely to announce the dates of the Lok Sabha elections. However, some state like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are slated to hold the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously.

The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and March 5 respectively.