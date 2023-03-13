Assembly Updates @ Odisha – March 13, 2023

As many as 546 prisoners, under trial prisoners died in different jails of Odisha in the past 10 years, informed the MoS for Home Tusharkanti Behera at the State Assembly on Monday.

➡️ Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra questions the existence and function of 5T Department. He wonders why functions of 5T can’t be discussed in the Assembly.

➡️ Government chief whip Prasant Muduli said 5T is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision.

➡️ There were 643 police stations in Odisha. 36 new police stations were added to the list. The Odisha Government is mulling to open more police stations.

➡️ Over 1.5 lakh (1,57,432) Bangladeshis are living in Odisha – highest in Malkangri district (1,04,232) followed by 46,848 in Nabarangpur.

➡️ 1224 people held in smuggling of minor minerals during past 3 years.